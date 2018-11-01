Former DC Superman star Henry Cavill is all set to appear as Geralt in Netflix's upcoming series based on The Witcher book series. The Mission: Impossible — Fallout movie star recently appeared as Geralt in a short video uploaded by Netflix, but apparently, fans of the world-famous video game and book series are not pleased with Cavill's looks.

Netflix recently shared Henry Cavill's first look as Geralt of Rivia. In the uploaded video, Cavill is seen wearing the full costume and even sported a white long wig. Apparently, he is not seen in Geralt's iconic beard and the reason behind a non-beard Geralt is that the show is based on the books and not the series.

As several Twitter users pointed out, in the book series, Geralt does not enjoy growing his beard and in one instance, he even asks a poet if he can borrow his razor to chop off his beard.

Check out Henry Cavill's first look here:

That being said, there are several fans of The Witcher series who are not pleased with the look and the white wig. Many have even pointed out that Henry Cavill does not have Geralt's eagle eyes which distinguishes him from the other characters.

Here are few such remarks from several fans:

Could this be the first good computer or video game to small-screen adaptation? Henry Cavill looks cool as Geralt in #TheWitcher — Will Jones (@Corp_Will) October 31, 2018

Netflix, please, a cosplayer looks like the witcher so much better than Henry Cavill. Put more make up on, please. pic.twitter.com/D1F4rPWA7q — eu, Ləmerim (@lemerim_) October 31, 2018

The Netflix's upcoming fantasy series, The Witcher, is based on writer Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed novels and is being adapted by Daredevil writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. As per Netflix's logline, the upcoming series will please both readers and fans of the video game.

"The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

Along with Henry Cavill, The Witcher also stars Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Anna Shaffer as Triss. The filming of the series will commence from this month in Hungary and fans can expect to stream the show around 2019.