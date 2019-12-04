Netflix recently released the full-length trailer for its upcoming fantasy series The Witcher, starring Superman movie star Henry Cavill. The initial reactions to the series are out and many commentators are stating that when it comes to The Witcher competing with Game of Thrones, Netflix's drama is a clear winner.

Netflix's The Witcher is the official adaptation of the bestselling medieval book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series stars Henry Cavill in the titular role of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter.

Several reviewers got their hands on the early screenings of the series and took to social media to share their first reactions. Many fans and critics are praising the Netflix's original fantasy for its epic fight scenes and are even claiming that the execution of those scenes is far superior from what they earlier saw in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Throughout the eight seasons, we saw several fight sequences in HBO's Game of Thrones. Battle of the Bastards, The Long Night and Battle of Winterfell were beautifully shot and left fans wanting for more. But several reviewers are now saying that The Witcher's fight scenes are far better than Game of Thrones.

You can check out a couple of such reviews below:

The fight choreography is insane. First fight Geralt gets into is beautifully savage. The blend of swordplay and Geralt’s signs is perfection#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/8JaXGfltIO — Garrick (Key Issues) (@Garrick_KI) November 22, 2019

The Fight Scenes In #Witcher WOW Makes #GameofThrones Fights Look Awful - Watching The Witcher Season 1 This Weekend pic.twitter.com/fSmkAb4mdS — Warstu (@wWarstu) November 23, 2019

The Witcher to bring False Ciri:

In the Witcher books, Ciri - Geralt's adopted ward - plays an important role. The same character is going to be featured in Netflix's original fantasy drama series. A new casting report, however, suggests an unexpected book plotline connecting the character.

In the Henry Cavill-starrer The Witcher TV series, we are going to see False Ciri played by Viola Prettejohn. False Ciri never appeared in The Witcher video games but she had a strong role in the Time of Contempt novel by Andrzej Sapkowski.

As per the book, False Ciri was an orphan from Cintra, who would later be caught up in a scheme that would present her in front of the Emperor of Niflgaard.

The Witcher season 1 is set to be released on Netflix on December 20. The Witcher TV series has already got greenlit for the second season. There were multiple reports in the past suggesting that it will run for at least seven seasons.