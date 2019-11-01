Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed novels, will feature Batman v Superman star Henry Cavill in the lead role. The awaited fantasy drama series will stream on Netflix on December 20 and based on the released trailer, fans are sure that the epic fantasy series will feature nudity just like the games. Some even compared a couple of scenes with the earlier seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones.

The second trailer of The Witcher was released earlier this week and shows Henry Cavill playing the titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia. It was confirmed in the earlier statements that the upcoming series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's best-selling novels rather than the video game adaptation of the same name. However, the trailer offers multiple scenes where fans got to see raunchy scenes.

Nudity in The Witcher games

Right from the beginning of The Witcher video games, several scenes offer a little to full nudity. In Witcher 2, there were one or two mandatory sex scenes as well but everything other than was optional. Same for The Witcher 3, where gamers had options for viewing the sex scenes and many even stated that The Witcher games are definitely not a family-friendly game.

So, when it was announced that the Netflix adaptation will not follow the story that was depicted in the games, there were speculations about showing the nudity. That being said, the recently released trailer features a couple of scenes in which viewers got to see some nudity.

In the trailer, there is a scene where we see Geralt of Rivia in some sort of dingy looking place where a female character is telling him that she thought that he will have some horns or something since he is considered as the greatest Witcher of their generation. In the background, we see several people engaging in kissing and making out.

In addition to this, there is a scene were we see Geralt of Rivia sitting in a bathtub and thinking about something. The trailer also marks the debut of Bathtub Geralt, a clear reference to a famous cut scene from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher premises

The upcoming fantasy drama web television series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix. Following is the official premises of The Witcher:

"The Witcher follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."