After Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie, Warner Bros and DCEU are reportedly also planning to reboot the Superman movie series with a new actor who will repack Henry Cavill. But recent reports suggest The Witcher TV series star still has hopes for his character.

Henry Cavill played the role of Superman beginning with 2013's Man of Steel. He then went on to reprise the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Fans last saw him as Superman in Justice League. Both the movies got negative reviews from the fans and critics. Hence, there were reports suggesting that Warner Bros will reboot the entire Superman franchise with a new younger actor.

The Witcher TV series star Henry Cavill, however, still has high hopes for his role in DCEU movie. While talking to the Mens' Health's cover story, Cavill opened up about the future of Superman.

"It's still mine. I'm not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I've not given up on the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn't to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see."

Warner Bros revamping Superman:

Even though Henry Cavill seems optimistic for his character, it should be noted that the studio has not announced any films starring him in the lead role after the Justice League debacle.

There were reports in the past that Henry Cavill was reportedly out of Warner Bros. and DC Film as Superman. It was reported back then by The Hollywood Reporter that Cavill is all set to leave the franchise after talks broke down for further appearances in future DCEU movies.

"Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors," a source revealed back then.