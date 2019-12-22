With Henry Cavill's The Witcher, Netflix has officially entered into the world of epic fantasy drama.

Netflix's The Witcher is a grown-up fantasy show starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a wandering warrior who roams from town-to-town in search of monsters. But the main story here is not about Geralt. The primary focus is Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan). All the eight episodes of season 1 follow the events of Yennefer and Cirilla and how their paths collide with Geralt of Rivia.

Major Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 1

The Witcher season 1 kicks off by showing Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia engaging in combat with kikimora — a spider-like beast with a face. After brutally murdering him, Geralt goes to a nearby town of Blaviken, hoping for a bounty reward from the alderman. In the town he meets a wizard Stregobor and then encounters Renfri — a princess turned bandit who is believed to be cursed.

On the parallel track of the story, we see the Kingdom of Cintra is attacked by its southern neighbour Nilfgaard. When the Queen Calanthe is on her dying bed, she tells her granddaughter Cirilla that it is her destiny to go and find Geralt of Rivia.

The life of Geralt takes a turn when he meets a mage, Yennefer of Vengerberg, who was once cursed for having elf-blood in her body. But now after some heroic events, she has turned into a beautiful mage who seeks more power.

What is interesting in The Witcher season 1 is how the lives of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Cirilla are portrayed. The events in Geralt's life are happening almost a decade ago from the events of Cirilla and it takes some time for the audience to get a grab of it.

All the eight-episodes of The Witcher season 1 are filled with several twists and turns. In one episode, fans get to see a Golden Dragon, something which everyone missed in Game of Thrones season 8. While, in other episodes, we saw the effects of having a Djinn. The show did not shy away from showing nudity as well.

Netflix's The Witcher season 1 is particularly refreshing as a fantasy story inspired on the lines of Game of Thrones and His Dark World. The show does get brutal at times and this is what makes Henry Cavill's fantasy drama different from its other counterparts. The episodes dwell into grey areas and when it will come to an end, one has empathy for almost all the characters.

The Witcher season 2

Geralt of Rivia and Princess Cirilla meets for the first time during the final moments of season 1 where we saw Cirilla asking Geralt about Yennefer. So, it looks like season 2 of The Witcher will start fro Geralt's adventures with Cirilla and their journey to find Yennefer.

Back in November, it was announced that The Witcher has been renewed for a second season that will premiere in December 2020.