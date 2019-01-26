Netflix is simply making the head turns by its original content. While fans are still not over by psychological thrillers like Bird Box and You, there are several who are making plans to stream Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes this weekend.

At the same time, there are several streamers who simply wish to binge-watch something light-hearted and for them, Netflix's Sex Education is the way to go.

The British teen comedy show explores sex as a learning experience about what the millennials want and how to get it in this modern society. It also shows how one can easily relate to the other people who have other preferences. Sex Education has stories about sexually transmitted diseases and revenge porn. Furthermore, the show has a splendid subplot that deals with the abortion.

As earlier reported, Netflix's Sex Education follows a high-school virgin student Otis Thomson (Asa Butterfield). The teenage is socially awkward but what makes his life more interesting is his mother, who happens to be an acclaimed sex therapist. Along with his classmates, Otis set up a clinic to deal with his other classmates' weird sex-related problems.

The acclaimed teen sex comedy-drama is created by Laurie Nunn and was premiered earlier this month on Netflix. As of now, fans are desperately waiting to see Sex Education season 2.

Ncuti Gatwa, the 26-year-old actor who plays Eric in Sex Education season 1, revealed in one of his recent interviews that the scrips have started being prepared for future episodes. Other than this, there is no official news on the second season of Netflix's Sex Education.

After its premiere on Netflix, Sex Education received generally good reviews from the critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, Sex Education sits on 90 per cent approval rating.

The website's consensus reads as, "Bawdy, heartfelt, and surprisingly wise, Sex Education is a raucous romp through a group of teenagers whose sexual misadventures are so thoughtfully rendered, adults could learn a thing or two from them."

Meanwhile, other critics have also praised Sex Education for its drama and how the creative minds behind the project have created a unique high school world which somehow feels fully developed but at the same time, has a sense of escapism to it.

Renowned critics for The New York Times, James Poniewozik has stated that in Netflix's Sex Education, sex is apparently not an issue but it is actually an aspect of health.

At the same time, as per the recently released viewership details, Netflix announced earlier this week that Sex Education has been streamed by over 40 million viewers within its first month of release.