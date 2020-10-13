Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series has now resumed filming in New Zealand. Fans, however, are worried that it will follow Game of Thrones' path when it will come to showing nudity and sex scenes. The concern over adult scenes came after an alleged casting call was sent out in Auckland that specifically demanded comfortability with nudity. There are no adult scenes in The Hobbit and the entire Lords of the Rings trilogy. Even the JRR Tolkien's acclaimed fantasy world does not follow any adult content. However, a recent casting call has made everyone to speculate that there will be some nude scenes in the forthcoming fantasy show.

"Comfortable with Nudity? Up to $500 per day. Use reference NUDE. We need Nude people based in Auckland - age 18 plus, all shapes and sizes (Intimacy guidelines will always be followed on set)," reads the alleged casting call.

Also, the production of the LOTR TV show will also have an intimacy coordinator, which somehow suggests that the series could include sex scenes as well. Fans of LOTR were not too happy after the news surfaced online. Many even stated that it makes no sense to follow Game of Thrones' path when it comes to showing adult content. Check out a couple of such reactions from ardent LOTR fans:

The whole point of Game of Thrones is that it wasn't LOTR.



But conversely, the whole point of LOTR is that it could have been GOT, but Tolkien, as a socially conservative traditionalist, decided not to go that direction. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) October 6, 2020

I don't like this. Mind you I'm all for graphic content... But not Lord of the Rings. We had Game of Thrones to scratch that itch. We don't need graphic content anywhere near Tolkien. — ?Nerdcore Creepy Bone Daddy ? (@NerdxCorexCreep) October 6, 2020

It should be noted here that the aforementioned casting call is not yet confirmed from the studio.

Lord of the Rings TV show Release Date:

The upcoming web television series is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novels took place. There were several speculations that it will retell the story of The Hobbit, but the reports were debunked, and it was made clear that the forthcoming series will tell new stories that will lead to the events of the Lord of the Rings.

Just like the movie series, even the web television series will have an ensemble cast. As of now, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniaidi, Tom Budge, and others are confirmed to play some of the notable characters. Morfydd Clark will play the role of royal Elf Galadriel.

The most-awaited Amazon web show went into production in mid-January 2020, and J.A. Bayona is directing the first two episodes. Filming for the first two episodes was expected to continue through May. However, the production went into hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming of the Lord of the Rings TV show resumed in September 2020, and it is now set to be released on the streaming service Prime Video in 2021. As of now, there is no confirmed date from Amazon.