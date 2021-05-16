One of 2020's best lockdown Spanish entertainment, La Casa De Papel, better known by its English name Money Heist, has now wrapped on its fifth season. The fifth season is expected to be the final season of the show.

Money Heist is based on a group of thieves, who adopt names of cities to rob a bank, but they have their own spin. They do not steal public money, rather they make money in the bank, illegally, and give it back to the people of the country, while living lavish lifestyles of their own. In a unique manner, they save the economy of the country, without stealing from the rich or the poor.

Money Heist gave new life to the Italian song, Bella Ciao. Historical, Bella Ciao had been an Italian protest song, composed by workers in the paddy field who talked about the harsh working conditions. The song had originated in the 19th century, and in the 21st century, the lyrics and tune of the song were later rewritten and sung in various countries as a form of protest.

Money Heist

Money Heist is created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media. The Spanish series has been in production on its eight-part concluding season since August 2020.

"What started as a heist, ended as a family," Netflix tweeted from their official handle. The cast of the series include Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and José Manuel Poga (Gandía).

What started as a heist, ended as a family.



It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist.



Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can't wait to show you how this story ends.

Most of the actors, who have been associated with the Spanish series, Money Heist, have also been seen in the other popular Spanish web series, Elite.