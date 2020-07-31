Here's a piece of good as well as bad news for all you Money Heist fans! A few hours ago, Netflix confirmed that the beloved original series would be coming to an end after its fifth and final season. Yes, you heard that right!

Heartbreaking isn't it?

But before the next season drops. Let's take a look back at how season 4 of popular Spanish drama ended, what's in store for season 5, its release date and more.

So sit back and enjoy your Friday evening.

Beware spoilers ahead!

Here's how season 4 ended

Fans of Money Heist were left worried after the fourth season ended on a massive cliff-hanger for the Professor. After he succeeded in smuggling Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) into the Bank of Spain, he was celebrating in his hideout. However, before long Sierra located him and burst in on him with a gun aimed at his head. She told him "checkmate" before the screen cut to black, leaving viewers hanging about what will happen next to him.

While fans were hopeful, he would somehow survive, the show has had a record of killing off major characters in the past. In fact, in season four alone, viewers watched as Nairobi (Alba Flores) was murdered by Gandia (Jose Manuel-Poga). It seems the star might have teased his characters' fate after all.

Posting on Instagram recently, Morte shared an image of himself in character.

Check it out:

What's in store for Money Heist Season 5

Season 5 will pick up the story from there. There's much curiosity about how the Professor will escape this time. The biggest suspense lies with how the gang at The Bank of Spain will escape the heist, and when they do, will there be any casualties like the last time they escaped? The series is known for its twists and turns so that the writers could have more tricks up their sleeves.

Release date

A release date for Money Heist season five has not yet been announced. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there has been a delay in the series getting back up and running. Netflix has now confirmed production on season five will start on Monday, August 3. There will be a total of 10 episodes in series five, two more than seasons three and four.

The cast of season 5

The Professor will surely return with his other team members at the heist, so we have an idea of who might return in the fifth season, which includes: Alvaro Morte as (Professor), Úrsula Corberó as (Tokyo), Itziar Ituño as (Lisbon), Jaime Lorente as (Denver), Esther Acebo as (Stockholm), Darko Peric as (Helsinki).

Not only are we excited about this news, but Netizens on Twitter also seem to have a mixed emotion over season 5 of Money Heist being the last one.

Check out their Tweets below:

Arun Sharma as @ikhiladi requested Netflix to not screw up the upcoming season like the previous ones, and he replied to Netlfix India saying "Please don't screw it up this time like season 3 and 4." (sic)

Madhu BS as @madhukumarbs03 breathed a sigh of relief and wrote, "Finally, the final one." (sic)

One of the twitter users compared the season finale with The Game of Thrones.

Sagar as@SagarNagaraj7 mentions: "This will beat GoT last season." (sic)

While some users shared mems on Netflix that is bound to tickle your funny bones!

Laugh out loud!

Bella Ciao oops KELA KHAO - season 2 ? pic.twitter.com/wgIym5yX2w — Shashidhar B K Spine doc (@drshashidharbk) July 31, 2020

Professor in the end pic.twitter.com/0kSUGiuK8S — Bhaiyu (@chintukle_) July 31, 2020

Everyone in cmnt Bella mat jao pic.twitter.com/gmhbH8kfUe — SRKian_Comrade? (@comrade_namir) July 31, 2020

For the unversed, Netflix's Spanish-language original series La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) first streamed in May of 2017.

Are you all ready to enjoy Money Heist season 5 for one last time? Comment below!