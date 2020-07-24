There had been a few reports about Aamir Khan getting into a deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce multiple projects for them. Reports were doing the rounds that Aamir was going to collaborate with Netflix for a Mahabharata like series on a very large scale.

However, it looks like these were nothing but rumours that were doing the rounds of social media. A source close to Aamir has refuted the reports saying that these reports are untrue.

Denying claims on the subject, a source close to Aamir Khan informed the media, "While there are multiple projects being developed at Aamir Khan Productions, stories of a multi project deal with a streaming platform are untrue."

Aamir Khan will next be seen in the official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' which is titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in important roles.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.