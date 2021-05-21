Samuel, Guzman, Ander, Omar, and Rebecca do not seem to be too happy with the fresh batch of students who have enrolled at Las Encinas. For the longest time, they have witnessed the murder of their best friends, Carla's father's attempt to murder their friend Christian and they have reached the point where they cannot take it anymore. Naturally, when they sense something fishy about the new batch of students, they do not seem to be very comfortable welcoming them.

There is a French-Spanish royal who has managed to swoon Cayetana. It was in season three where Cayetana learnt to understand that she must live under limited income and not pretend to have money only to click attractive pictures on social media.

We thought that Cayetana had finally learnt to cut out on her superficiality but here again in the trailer, she was seen making out with the French-Spanish royalty. It doesn't look like Caye has given up on her Cinderella dreams yet.

Meanwhile, Guzman and Nadia's long-distance relationship may have hit the rock bottom. It was in the last episode of Season three where the two decided to start being in a relationship with each other, without any complications. However, Guzman seemed to be heavily attracted to another girl who has enrolled in Las Encinas, who also seemed to be making out with Samuel.

Not just Nadia, Samuel and Guzman's newfound bond may also hit rock bottom. In another teaser clip, Samuel can also be seen making his effort with Carla, thereby her return in the fourth season is expected.

Elite has been one of the popular Spanish web series on Netflix. The new season will release on June 14.