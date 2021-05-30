Stranger Things is one of the most-watched series ever premiered on Netflix. With its uncompromising cinematic language, this series created by the Duffer Brothers has succeeded in impressing audiences all across the globe. However, Stranger Things is not the only thrilling series that is available on Netflix. The OTT giant has a vast database loaded with several mind-blowing television shows and series, and sometimes, even the classic ones go unnoticed.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of the five most thrilling series that are currently available on Netflix.

The Rain

The Rain is one of the most thrilling series that is currently available on Netflix. This Danish post-apocalyptic thriller showcases the scenarios where people will get succumbed to a virus if they get exposed to rain. Created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo, the series has several sequences that could take the audiences on a thrilling ride.

The Rain stars Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken, Jessica Dinnage, Sonny Lindberg, and Angela Bundalovic in the lead roles. Two seasons of The Rain are now available on Netflix.

Salvation

Salvation is another suspense drama television series that is loaded with several thrilling moments. The series revolves around the life of an MIT graduate who realizes that a rogue asteroid is approaching the Earth and will collide in six months. To avoid a potential catastrophe, he teams up with some experts and experiments with unbelievable strategies to protect planet earth.

Salvation has two seasons, and both these seasons are now available on Netflix.

Away

Away cannot be considered as a pure thriller, instead, it is a drama with some thrilling elements finely laced by its makers. The series revolves around the life of Emma Green, an astronaut who is embarked on a three-year Mars mission.

Away stars Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Vivian Vu, Mark Ivanir, and Ato Essandoh in the lead roles. Upon its premiere, the series received positive reviews from all corners, but Netflix canceled the series after the first season.

Glitch

Glitch is an Australian television series that is currently streaming on Netflix. The series has several intriguing elements necessary to glue the audience on the screen.

Glitch revolves around the story of a police officer and doctor who face the mystery of their life when seven residents who are read return in peak physical form.

The Sinner

The Sinner starring Bill Pullman and Matt Bomer in the lead roles is one of the most thrilling series available on Netflix. The series portrays the story of a detective who investigates various atrocious murder cases and tries to analyze why ordinary people are committing heinous crimes.