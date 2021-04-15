If there is a possibility for another lockdown in 2021, then your web domain will be loaded with period based content. Netflix's popular series Bridgerton has been renewed for a third and fourth season. The popular series is based on novels written by Julia Quinn and tells the story of an aristocratic family. The first season had concentrated on the eldest daughter Daphne's relationship with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.

Bridgerton is set in the lavish, alluring competitive realm of Regency London. The Bridgerton family belongs to one of the highest strata's of British society. They waltz around in glittering ballrooms of Mayfair and make their acquaintances with aristocrats dwelling in the palaces of Park Lane. Along with the dramatic power struggles, where no one really stands steadily in a given position, Bridgerton unveils us to a series of the sumptuous world replete with intricate rules. The Bridgerton family are the heart of the show, who are comprised of close-knit siblings, clever groups of people, where characters remain in search of an affinal connection that comes with romance, adventure and passion.

The announcement for the renewal had been made in a classy manner, written in one of Lady Whistledown's Society Paper.

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience," Rhimes had said in a statement to Netflix.

The second season of Netflix's Bridgerton is presently under production.