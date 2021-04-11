Nearly, a year after the tragic death of National award-winning actor Irrfan, Netflix announced their latest project Qala, which would mark Irrfan's elder son, Babil I Khan's debut as an onscreen actor. The project will be helmed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. For now, the cast includes, Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil I Khan.

In a press statement, Netflix has shared a few clips from the sets of the film, where Babil can be seen in one of the long shots. The makers have also released a video where the team can be seen deeply engrossed in making of the film.

"Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala," said Anvitaa Dutt in a press statement while talking about her upcoming projects.

About the director of Qala

Director Anvitaa Dutt and actress Tripti Dimri gained a new kind of fame in 2020 post the release of the Netflix film Bulbul, which was a supernatural tale of a girl being possessed by the spirit of a demon. While various users had criticised a few aspects about the technicalities of the film, overall, Bulbul had been widely watched and appreciated.

