Ardent cricket fans were glued to their TV sets watching India vs New Zealand's test series, and all eyes were on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and India's newly minted coach Gautam Gambir. The game was held in India and every Indian anticipated and kept their fingers crossed that India would win.

However, to our surprise, New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to beat India 3-0 in a three-match Test series on Indian soil.

India lost the third and final Test in Mumbai by 25 runs

India's biggest low in Test cricket history came at the Wankhede Stadium, the same venue where they lifted the ODI World Cup 13 years ago.

Simon Doull, former New Zealand fast bowler, told the broadcasters, "It is the greatest Test match performance by New Zealand in the history of our game."

Rohit Sharma said, "I haven't lost faith in my defence. I didn't bat well in these two series, but as you grow, you evolve as a batter. I'm trying to do that. I will relook at my game". pic.twitter.com/xmdyPvAxEO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2024

Rohit Sharma takes the blame on himself

Indian captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the team's horrific 0-3 Test series loss at home against New Zealand, and he also admitted after the match that his team failed to fire collectively.

Rohit Sharma said, "Yeah, absolutely, you know, losing a series, losing a Test is never easy, it's something that's not easily digestible," Rohit said while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony. "

We want Virat Kohli and Rohit sharma to retire ? this is garbage ? like this tweet and I will give you 1000 Rupees..#INDvNZ #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Q87hrclz1w — Ashish (@SirAshu2002) November 3, 2024

'New Zealand played better than us throughout the series. There were lots of mistakes that we made throughout the series, and we have to accept it': Rohit Sharma

He added, "Again, we didn't play our best cricket, we know and we have to accept. They (New Zealand) did so much better than us. We made a lot of mistakes and we'll have to accept it. We didn't put enough runs on the board in the 1st innings (in Bengaluru and Pune) and we were behind in the game, here, we got a 30-run lead, we thought we were ahead, and the target was achievable as well, we had to do better though. You want runs on the board as well, that's something that was there in my mind (on his own batting today), it didn't come off and when it happens, it doesn't look great. There are certain ideas on my mind when I go to bat, but in this series, it didn't come off and that's disappointing for me."

Rohit praises Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant

He said, "Those guys showed how to bat on these surfaces (on Pant, Jaiswal and Gill), you've got to be ahead and be proactive, we are playing on such pitches in the last 3-4 years, we know how to play (and play well). But this series, it didn't come off and that's going to hurt. Also, I wasn't at my best with both bat and as a captain, that's something that'll rankle me. But, we didn't perform well collectively and that's the reason for these losses."

"12 saal mai ek baar toh allowed hai yaar"



If we are having this type of mentality of a captain of team then no one can save us getting whitewash at home. #INDvNZ #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Iz7OJmDLWh — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) November 3, 2024

Fans slam captain Rohit Sharma and Indian coach Gautam Gambhir for their performance.

#RohitRetire trends as Indian loses against NZ in test series.

A user wrote, "We want Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to retire this is garbage."

Another mentioned, "12 saal mai ek baar toh allowed hai yaar" If we have this type of mentality of a captain of the team then no one can save us from getting whitewashed at home."