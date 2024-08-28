'My goal is to make cricket more popular': Elated Jay Shah after becoming youngest ICC Chairman; fans rejoice

Congratulations are in order for as Jay Shah as BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday (August 27) was elected unopposed as the next ICC chairman.

Jay Shah has served as Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021 and BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019, and has been elected unopposed as the next Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

2009-2013: GCA Executive Board Member.



2013-2015: GCA Joint Secretary.



2015-2019: BCCI's Finance & Marketing committee.



2019-2024: BCCI Secretary.



2024 - ICC Chairman. pic.twitter.com/3LxMIISaOw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2024

Jay Shah will take his duties on December 1, 2024

Jay Shah is all set to become the youngest person to ever be an ICC chairman. He will succeed Greg Barclay, who chose not to seek a third term after assuming the role in 2020.

I hope Jay Shah proves to be the best ever ICC chairman in history and revives bilateral series between India & Pakistan. I hope he brings Team India to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years for Champions Trophy ??????



Best wishes to @JayShah for his new role ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VG2k0U25md — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 27, 2024

"Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship after current Chair Greg Barclay decided not to seek a third term," the ICC said in a statement.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our Honorary Secretary, @JayShah, for receiving the "Excellence in Sports Administration" award at the CEAT International Cricket Awards 2024. His exceptional vision and leadership continue to elevate Indian cricket. Here's to many more… pic.twitter.com/Gsgr1chlrn — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2024

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah spoke about being ICC chairman

Jay Shah said, "We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the ICC.https://t.co/Len6DO9xlE — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2024

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide," he added.

Earlier this month, the ICC announced that elections for the chairman position would only be held if more than one candidate was nominated.

However, nothing has been confirmed as to who will be seen as BCCI secretary when Shah vacates the position at the end of November.