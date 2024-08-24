Are Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh expecting second Child?; Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours [Reports]

India's star batter and captain of the Indian cricket team, is basking in the success of 2023's World Cup win. After the WC he took a break and was back for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit will be playing for the ICC Championship trophy in 2025.

Rohit was seen spending most of his time with his wife and daughter. They were seen vacationing. Rohit took to his social media and dropped pictures and videos from their recent getaway.

Recently, a video of Rohit and his wife Ritika from their recent event surfaced on social media.

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh expecting second Child? Viral video sparks pregnancy rumours

The clip, captured from an award ceremony that was held on 21 August, shows Ritika attending the event alongside her husband, leading fans to question if she is expecting another child.

As soon as the video went viral, fans started speculating that Rohit is set to embrace fatherhood soon.

While on a break after the ODI series against Sri Lanka, where the Indian team faced a series defeat after 27 years, a video clip of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has sparked speculation on social media.

As per reddit and several media reports, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are expecting their second child. The source of this rumour is a viral social media video.

Both Rohit and Ritika haven't reacted to the news so far.

At the Cricket Rating Awards, Jay Shah said, "As I told you in Rajkot, we are going to host our flag in Barbados, and our captain (Rohit Sharma) did that. If we have the blessing of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, World Test Championship final and the Women's T20 World Cup."

About WC final

India beat South Africa in a tense final at Barbados on June 29, where the Men in Blue clinched the game by just 7 runs. This marked an 11-year-end to the ICC trophy draught that India had since their Champions Trophy win in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.