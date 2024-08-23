'Have an announcement to make': Did KL Rahul announce retirement and delete the Instagram post later? [Fact Check]

India's star player KL Rahul recently returned to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Being one of the most crucial players for team India, his presence in the team always adds value. He wasn't there at the Barbados when India won the World Cup,

KL Rahul recently featured in the series against Sri Lanka after missing out on a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

However, a month after the Sri Lanka series, on August 22, KL Rahul left the internet and fans in shock when he took to his Instagram story and mentioned, "I have an announcement to make, stay tuned.."

His IG story created curiosity and some started to guess what view could be the reason for his post.

The claim: KL Rahul announces retirement

However, in no time a post clamming KL Rahul announcing his retirement was shared online.

What does the post-claim

In the IG story the post claimed, "After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years."

"I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career. The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honoured to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals. While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey.

Netizens reacted

A user wrote, "Waiting For Your Announcement Champ KL Rahul."

Another wrote, "KL Rahul International Cricket se sanyas nhi lena chahiye."

Someone commented, "Why so much hate about KL Rahul ...he can make a great comeback."

A fourth commented, "I urge everyone to stop spreading rumours about Rahul's retirement. It's simply not true. He hasn't retired, so let's not waste time on unfounded speculation."

Fans have predicted the upcoming announcement to be about his stint with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Fans assume that he could announce the end of his stay at LSG through the announcement.

A Reddit post read KL Rahul is likely to end his three-year association with Lucknow Super Giants and join Royal Challengers Bangaluru ahead of the IPL 2025."

Fact Check

KL Rahul hasn't let out any statement after rumours of his retirement surfaced on social media.

KL Rahul announcement was about his upcoming project called METAMAN.( Looks like his clothing brand)#klrahul #delete pic.twitter.com/Tj4DMxgbO9 — Mr. unknown (@lonKul1256) August 22, 2024

Apart from that, fans are saying that Rahul could announce being a father soon. Speculations are rife that he and his wife actor Athiya Shetty are expecting.

Rahul will be seen in action in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024, which is scheduled to begin on 5 September.