Ace shooter Manu Bhaker made Indians proud as she won two Olympic medals at a recent tournament held in Paris. Bhaker won bronze medals in the 10m air pistol and mixed 10m air pistol event.

Since her historic feat in Paris, the 22-year-old has been attending events and motivating the youth to participate in sports. Her sporting prowess has been lauded by fans, non-sports celebrities and Bollywood. The Indian athlete is not just an ace shooter but also a big Bollywood fan.

Bhaker, who recently created history by winning two medals, visited a school in Chennai recently and was seen dancing to the hit song 'Kaala Chasma' at a school function.

The video of the same has gone viral. Manu performed on a hit Bollywood song at an annual event at a girl's school in Chennai. She danced to Kala Chasmah which is from the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' featuring Katrina Kaif-Siddharth Malhotra.

In a now-viral video on X (formerly Twitter), Manu was seen shaking a leg to Kala Chashma. However, her viral dance wasn't perceived well by fans and she was brutally trolled for doing so too at a mere school's annual function.

At the event, Manu Bhaker recalled her Tokyo heartbreak and how she won two medals at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"My journey, coming from the Tokyo Olympics, it was very difficult for me to be confident again. I was world number two, but I did not do good in it. I know the taste of losing and then winning. It's the beauty of sports. One competition you lose, and you can win the other. But, it would only happen if you put in hard work," Bhaker said during a visit to a Chennai school.

"To achieve the goal, we must put in a lot of hard work and effort. It doesn't always start with aiming for something big, you also have to work to achieve it. If you can dream big, you can achieve big. So, always start by dreaming big. I always tell myself that no matter if I win or lose in any competition, I'll always be very confident and hold myself high and together, and be very confident. We have many career options. You don't have to become a doctor or an engineer. Sports life is a beautiful life. From financial support to any kind of it, you get everything in sports," she added.