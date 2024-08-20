For years cinephiles have loved biopics on sports stars. Be it late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the role of MS Dhoni in Dhoni's biopic, Kartik Aaryan was seen in Chandu Champion which is a biopic on India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

Yuvraj Singh's biopic announced

And now, for all the Yuvraj Singh fans, there is a happy piece of news, as a biopic on the ace former cricketer Yuvraj is in the works.

Come witness Yuvraj Singh's battle and survivor story on cancer to lifting the World Cup

The biopic will highlight his achievements, journey, and struggles and also shed light on his cancer journey, his survival and the way he fought. Against all odds

On Tuesday, T-Series' Bhushan Kumar along with Ravi Bhagchandka announced a biopic on former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's extraordinary life on the big screen.

Speaking about the same, Yuvraj said, "I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji & Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion."

Producer and head-honcho of T-Series Bhushan Kumar stated, "Yuvraj Singh's life is a compelling narrative of resilience, triumph, and passion. His journey from a promising cricketer to a cricketing hero, and then to a hero in real life, is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to bring a story that needs to be told and heard through the big screen and to celebrate his extraordinary achievements."

As soon as Yuvraj's biopic was announced, the cricketer's social media users, actors and fans are beaming with joy. A section of users have even started to guess and are predicting which actor will be best suited to essay the role.

Who will essay the role of Yuvraj Singh in his biopic?

Netizens have suggested, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan.

However, there is no official confirmation as to who will be essaying the role of Yuvraj Singh.

The film is co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, renowned for Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Sitaare Zameen Par.