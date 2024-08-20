Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a cardiac arrest in December 2023, is hale and hearty. Ever since the news of his heart attack went viral, Shreyas has cautioned his fans and fellow friends from the industry. He also time and again shared how fast-paced life has taken a toll on everyone's health.

Months after his recovery, the actor was spotted at various events and also spoke about his heart attack. The actor is also busy shooting for his upcoming projects.

On Monday, the shocking news of his demise went viral. As soon as the news was shared on social media, fans took to social media and condoled his demise, while a section of netizens couldn't believe that something like this happened to him as he was last seen at the trailer launch of Emergency alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Claim: An Instagram page claimed that Shreyas had passed away.

On August 19, 2024, late Monday night, Shreyas ended the unwanted and uncalled-for death hoax and assured his fans that he was doing fine.

Taking to his social media, Shreyas shared a penned note sharing his ordeal and also mentioned that the piece of news is a tad bit disturbing for his daughter as she is quite worried about the same.

Fact Check: Shreyas Talpade reacts to the death hoax

He wrote, "I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY, and HEALTHY. I've become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humour has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family."

He added, "My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we've been trying to manage as a family."

"To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it's disheartening to see humour used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumours, it doesn't just affect the person targeted also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless", mentioned Shreyas.

Shreyas concluded, "I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. Don't joke around at the cost of others and don't do this to anyone else. I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others' feelings."

As soon as Shreyas shared the post, his fans reported on the social media page, claiming the actor was dead.

Take a look at what netizens have to say:

Months after surviving heart attack, Shreyas shared what could have caused uneasiness.

Speaking with Lehren Retro, Shreyas said, "I don't smoke. I'm not really a regular drinker, I drink perhaps once a month. No tobacco, yes, my cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors--no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason?"

He said, "I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid-19 vaccination is when I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is Covid or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don't know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before Covid-19."

When did Shreyas suffer heart attack?

Last year in December, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack. In a chat with ETimes, the actor said that his recovery is "second chance at life". Admitting that his revival was "nothing short of a miracle", Shreyas shared that he did not see this health setback coming. "I was never hospitalised before in my life, not even for a fracture so I didn't see this coming. Don't take your health for granted. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective towards life. I started doing theatre at 16, became a professional actor at 20. For the past 28 years, I have just been focussing on my career. We take our families for granted. We think we have time. As a nation, we are not high on preventive care," he was quoted as saying.

Work Front

Shreyas Talpade was seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 film Iqbal. He is known for his work in hit films such as Om Shanti Om, Dor, Golmaal 3, Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Housefull 2 among others. He will next be seen in Emergency. In the film, Shreyas Talpade essays the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.