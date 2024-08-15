Kangana Ranaut is back after a hiatus, the four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut dropped the trailer of her film, Emergency. The political drama explores a significant and controversial period in Indian democracy.

In the film, Kangana essays the role of India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film's music is orchestrated by Sanchit Balhara with screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah.

About the trailer

The story of Emergency is quite limited to Indira's years as the Prime Minister. By looking at the trailer one can make out that, the trailer has focused on what happened during 1966, the decisions she made during the 1971 war with Pakistan and the Emergency years.

It's time to revisit the history and open the book once again before you watch the film. The Emergency era is called the darkest chapter in Indian history when fundamental rights were curtailed and the government ruled through decree. Democracy wasn't in place, and the PM rule's was the ultimate with no freedom of speech and expression.

Apart from the screenplay and showing the darkest chapter of politics pre-Independent. The dialogues do pack a punch.

In the film, Kangana as Indira says, "India is Indira and Indira is India" and "Main hi cabinet hun." She says she is in politics for her benefit and not for the welfare of the nation.

She also says, "Nafrat, aur mila kya hai mujhe iss desh se (What have I got from this country besides hate)?"

The film shows how who are the villains in Indira's life.

The trailer shows also shows young Indira's bonding with her father, the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as she entered politics. It then shows how she dealt with conflicts, political turmoil, and other issues over her career.

Netizens lauded Kangana's act in the film, however, some even spoke about her makeup and prosthetics.

A post on Reddit wrote, "Kangana's prosthetics in Emergency was done by Oscar winner David Malinowski who previously did films like 'The Darkest Hour' and 'The Batman'. Looking at the trailer, I think he did a good job.."

While some dint like it.

A user wrote, "What is with her nose, it looks off."

Some even called it a propaganda film.

A fan commented, "The dialogue delivery at the end can eat up the careers of all Nepo babies."

Who essays the role of which leader in Kangana's Emergency

Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan

Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Satish Kaushik plays Jagjivan Ram

Mahima Chaudhary plays Indira's close confidante Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw

Vishak Nair plays her son Sanjay Gandhi.

Emergency is set to hit theatres worldwide on September 6, 2024.