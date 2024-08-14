Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut after winning Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh from BJP, is balancing her pollical and entrainment career quite well. The actor launched the trailer of her upcoming film Emergency. In the film, Kangana Ranaut played the role of the first Prime minister of India, late Indira Gandhi.

Kangana has also directed the film. During the press conference, Kangana Ranaut interreacted with the media and also answered their questions fearlessly.

Known for her unabashed and unfiltered attitude. Kangana shared that she would like to produce and direct a film with the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Kangana said, "I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show their talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to society. I would like to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented."

She added, "What they are doing is... of course they are adding a lot of revenue to the film industry and we should be eternally grateful to them. Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them, which has not been explored other than in just a few films. And I would love to explore that with (them) and so many other actors. One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab (sir); he is one of my favourite Khans and I will always miss him."

To note, Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020.

Netizens weren't pleased with her statement and slammed her brutally

A user wrote, "Show the talented side of Khans literally. She herself should work on her flop career in movies instead Khan's should direct you and bring a good acting side of you after delivering flop.."

Another said, "She won't be able to able to give them fees.."

The third one mentioned, "Joke of the year 2024.."

Kangana on negative PR

Kangana said, "People who are waiting to overwrite this product with negativity will invest in the PRs to malign the film and to unnecessarily take away from the film. That's our only concern. People in our film industry can be extremely negative to sabotage films and ruin careers. This is why I am a little hesitant otherwise I speak in the Parliament, so there is no issue."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On her upcoming film 'Emergency', actor Kangana Ranaut says "People who are waiting to overwrite this product with negativity will invest in the PRs to malign the film and to unnecessarily take away from the film. That's our only concern. People in our film…

About Kangana's film

Kangana made her directorial debut with 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she shared the directing credit with Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.