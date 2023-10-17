Hema Malini's 75th birthday was every bit of a gala affair. The event saw the who's who of the industry in full attendance. Hema Malini looked nothing less than a dream girl in a beautiful saree as she interacted with the guests and enjoyed the bash. From Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit to Vidya Balan; many celebs marked their attendance at the event.

Celebs who attended

Rekha, Padmini Kolhapure, Jaya Bachchan, Poonam Dhillon and many other veteran actresses were also spotted at the party. The legendary Dharmendra was also seen attending the party but left soon. Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were by Hema's side throughout the event. In one of the videos doing the rounds, Hema looks exhausted as she plans on wrapping up the party.

Exhausted Hema Malini

"We are very tired now," the Baghban actress is seen telling the paps who ask her to just cut the cake before going. The weariness and tired look of Hema at this point didn't go unnoticed by anyone on social media as well. The beautiful actress then proceeded to cut the cake with family members.

Esha Deol's post

"Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini.. stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you," Esha Deol had posted sharing Hema Malini.