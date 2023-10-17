Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash was attended by some of the most loved veteran actresses of the industry. From Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Poonam Dhillon to Padmini Kolhapure; the legendary actresses made heads turn with their presence. Jaya Bachchan also attended the birthday bash in a bright golden abstract outfit.

What went down?

It is no secret that Amitabh Bachchan's wife doesn't like being clicked. So when paparazzi started requesting her to look towards them, Jaya Bachchan did get irked. Not just that she also pointed a finger at the lips and gestured them to shush. It so happened that Jaya Bachchan and Padmini Kolhapure held hands as they walked towards the photo op space. Jaya told the paps that she came here only because Padmini brought her.

Jaya asks them to shush

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress was seen smiling for the paps when she suddenly got irked on being asked to look in their direction. "Itna direction mat dijiye," Jaya told the paps sternly and looked at Padmini.

However, without spoiling her mood and the rest of the evening, the actress continued to smile and pose. As soon as the video made its way to social media, netizens were quick to comment on how Jaya always seemed to be in a bad mood. Many even urged the paps to black list her.

Netizens react

"She sounds very rude all time," wrote a user. "Why all click her photos when she insult media every moment," another user wrote. "Ye attitude ek actress ko nahi politician ki hai," a social media user commented. "She is a rude woman actually. I don't understand why would she came to this industry," another user opined. "She genuinely looks like she has lost it. No wonder Amitabh stays separate. She was frustrated n now this," came one more comment on the video.

Shweta - Abhishek on Jaya's relationship with paps

"She doesn't care," one comment on the video read. "rritating wonan jaya ji," another comment read. "Forever in a foul mood," read one more of the comments. In an interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, Abhishek had revealed that Jaya Bachchan doesn't come from the school where someone can click someone without permission. Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek added that Jaya feels such clicks are breaching her privacy and also feels claustrophobic by being surrounded by paps.