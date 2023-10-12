The ongoing controversy around the alleged discord between the Bachchan family members has refused to die down. In fact, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan, the rumours mills have gone into an overdrive. On Big B's birthday on Aishwarya shared a picture of him with granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya crops out the others

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote, "love always God Blesssss" with several heart and evil eye emojis. However, netizens soon dug up the complete picture and left little to the imagination. In the picture shared by Aishwarya, the former Miss World seemed to have cropped out Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli.

Social media has a lot to say

This certainly gave enough fodder to gossipmongers who were quick to discuss the entire picture fiasco on Reddit. "Artillery fired!! Ash is getting more hits than the indian army," a user wrote. "She has turned into a villain," another user wrote. "That's exactly why she was so excited about visiting Jalsa today, it was a well-planned Uno reverse card," a reddit user opined. "I thought it was a joke, but she has literally cropped out other three," another user wrote.

"But is this for reall?? Hamare ghar me bhi kalesh hote par aise harkate to mami aur bua tak nai karte. Why r they airing their dirty laundry over the internet. Where's the first family of bollywood class," a reddit user asked. "Petty of her, but good for her too," read one of the comments. "Aish woke up and chose violence and I am rooting for her," one more comment read.

aMany come in Aishwarya's support

However, there were some who also argued saying everyone was reading too much into the situation. "I saw her previous posts and she's posted a pic of Aaradhya and AB sr before on his birthday. Maybe she was just trying to do that.." a user wrote. " honestly don't think this is any "Uno reverse" thing.I feel like she is bad and lazy at technology and editing. She might have wanted to post the same kinda pic of Aradhy and Amitabh but latest one and ended up doing this disaster .." another person commented.