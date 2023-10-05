Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon. Not only is she a phenomenon our nation but is a force to be reckoned with all across the world. From her fashion, choice of films, acting prowess to the way she carries herself; everything grabs the spotlight and rightly so! Aishwarya stunned the world with her recent walk at the Paris Fashion Week.

Let's take a look at her beauty and style evolution from her Miss World days till now.

1994 – 1998: Aishwarya lifted the coveted Miss World trophy in 1994 and made her Bollywood debut opposite Bobby Deol in Aur Pyar Ho Gaya. For the initial few years, Aish loved to keep it simple in blown out hair, red lips and basic mascara. The beauty queen let her original beauty and enchanting eyes do all the talking.

1999 – 2000: It was in 1999 that Aishwarya emerged as the topmost actress in the country with her brilliant performance in Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In the early 2000s, Aishwarya made waves with her performances in films like – Taal, Mohabbatein and Devdas. And her personal style also intertwined with her look in these films.

2000 - 2005: In these few years, Aishwarya experimented with her hairstyles. From slick buns to letting her hair flow in curls, the diva churned out memorable looks one after the other. Glossy lipstick and skinny eyebrows and mascara eyes became her go-to look. From Indian award events to global red carpets, Aishwarya dominated the world with her simple but mesmerizing look in these years.

The period from 2000 - 2005 had Aishwarya experiment with her looks the most. From going bold with her choice of outfits to bringing in flirtatious vibe with her makeup, the diva did it all.

2006 – 2010: After marking her mettle in the industry and establishing herself as the most bankable star, Aishwarya experimented with her looks quite a lot in this period. From metallic eye shadows to kohl rimmed eyes and glossy lipsticks, Aishwarya highlighted her striking features in the most beautiful way. With long black hair sometimes in a bun and sometimes flowing openly, the Jodha Akbar actress made the world swoon over her flawless beauty. It was in this period that Aishwarya found the love of her life and settled down with Abhishek Bachchan.

2011 – 2013: When it comes to fashion, this could be called the dark phase in her glamorous journey. After the birth of her daughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had put on some weight. And while it is normal for any woman to gain some pounds after pregnancy, the diva was not prepared for the flak that came her way. Despite her best efforts, wearing some of the biggest designers; the Bachchan bahu failed to impress her fans with her looks.

2014 – 2018: It seemed like the birth of a new Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The diva bounced back and how! From her trademark winged eyeliner, bold coloured lips to hair flowing down across central parting; Aishwarya churned out some noteworthy fashion evolution moments during this period.

2019 – 2023: While Aishwarya continues to nail every appearance she makes, the hair extension and style has remained constant so far. To add to that, there have been constant rumours of the actress undergoing botox and fillers in the last few years.