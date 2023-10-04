Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Navya Naveli made India proud as they walked the ramp with elan and grace at the Paris Fashion Week. The ladies of the Bachchan clan looked uber glamorous and made the nation swoon over their looks. Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also turned up for the event to support Navya. They clicked pictures and the proud mommy Shweta even posted a long note.

However, what raised eyebrows were how she mentioned Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli but didn't say a word about Aishwarya's look or walk. Despite being at the same event, there were no pictures of the Bachchan ladies all together as well. Let's take a look at what author Shweta wrote.

Shweta's post

"All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L'Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional – my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles!!!" she wrote.

Shweta went on to add, "I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday – like yesterday, all parents say this I'm sure, it's cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry." And now, Reddit users have a lot to say on the matter.

Reddit users react

"She doesn't need those jealous souls like Shweta Bacchan, Navya Nanda and Jaya Bacchan," wrote one user. "I'm glad she doesn't but it's so weird that they were literally at the same event!" another user wrote. "I think Navya and Ash walked in the same show roughly 5 mins apart, so Jaya-Shweta must have stayed for her as well.... idk their dynamics, but something does seem to have happened. The family used to be so close," a social media user opined.

"They showed up for Navya. It was the same venue. They could have stayed back," another social media user wrote. "Ash is fed up of those fake people. Good for her. Cut the toxic people out of your life!" one more comment read. There were also many who opined that people were reading too much into it and that Aishwarya doesn't need anyone's support.

"Aish is no dame in distress. She is a formidable and an able woman. Why does she need someone to show up and "support" her.? People can't decide what's misogyny vs empowerment," a user wrote. "What does Aish need support for? She has done stuff like this for L'Oréal a hundred times before and has had 30 years in the business. I hope you realize it's just a job for her," another user commented.

While the debate has left social media divided, we have to say, the Bachchan ladies were the star of the show that night!