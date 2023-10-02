Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was every bit of a vision in a golden gown at the Paris Fashion Week. The former beauty queen owned the stage as she walked, winked and blew kisses at the ramp. Aishwarya's majestic and grand look seemed every bit worth the wait. Returning for the 6th edition of the coveted fashion week, Aishwarya looked nothing less than a golden goddess.

Aishwarya's enchanting ramp walk

The Bachchan bahu made sure all eyes were on her as she flaunted her curves in a sequin and beaded embroidery work shimmering golden gown. With golden pumps and sweeping golden cape, the diva exuded panache and power as she walked the ramp. While many couldn't get over her look for the evening, there were some who weren't that impressed.

World goes wow

"Not an Ashwariya fan but she can model, can definitely walk the ramp and is more relevant to South Asian bodies and looks good doing it!" one user wrote.

"Wowww....She finally changed her hairstyle," another user wrote.

"Ramp Goddess," a social media user wrote. "Divine beauty," another social media user commented.

"Owning the world one strut at a time," one more comment read.

Many not impressed

However, some had a few negative things to say. "She looks bloated," a comment read.

"Buddhi ho gayi hai," was another comment.

"Too much of Botox, gained a lot of weight," a user commented.

"She needs to lose weight," were some more comments on the videos and pictures doing the rounds.

Aishwarya is known for her enchanting ramp walks. On the work front, the former beauty queen was seen in Ponniyin Selvan recently.