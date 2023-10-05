Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never fails to take our breath away with her stunning appearances on global platforms. Ash like a true luminary, stole the spotlight in a shimmery golden cape gown at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The actress danced on the stage with supermodel Kendell Jenner.

Aishwariya was simply on point when it came to her make-up, hairdo and stunning gown. Her graceful walk on the runway and the actor's signature style of blowing the kiss on the runway have a separate fan base.

However, the actor was trolled for her weight and some were of the view that she had ruined her natural beauty with fillers and Botox.

Aishwarya Rai slays in black

After her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week. On Wednesday evening, the actress graced the red carpet at the L'Oreal event at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Gauahar Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many others put their fashion foot forward.

Aishwarya Rai slayed in a black outfit. She wore a black cloak-like outfit, which had bell sleeves and flared embroidered pants.

Netizens once again slammed her for her weight and mercilessly body-shamed her. A section of netizens was unhappy seeing her swollen face.

Take a look at the comments by netizens

A user wrote, "She's such a beautiful lady. Sadly, she's ruined her face with those cosmetic fillers or treatments which had gone wrong and make her look aged than she..."

Another wrote, "You were so beautiful, why the fillers and Botox? Ruined your beautiful face."

The third one wrote, "Too much botox....too much weight."

Aditi Rao Hydari made an appearance with her rumoured beau Siddharth

She wore a white corset top with a train and paired it with black pants. Siddharth wore a navy blue suit.

Ofcourse the crowd cheered when she was announced #AishwaryaRaiBachchan https://t.co/TaSUnK2IPZ — Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) October 4, 2023

While Gauahar Khan wore a poofy black dress that matched her

This is Aishwarya's second L'Oreal event in a week. She shared the stage with L'Oreal ambassadors Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, and others.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-II. Her dual characters of Nandini and Mandakini earned her praise from critics and audiences alike. She has not announced her next project yet.