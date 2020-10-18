Hema Malini recently reacted to the 38 Bollywood bodies who filed a lawsuit against two media houses for passing derogatory remarks and calling Bollywood filth. She said that in her 40-year-old career none misbehaved with her nor she misbehaved with anyone.

As many as 34 Bollywood production houses and four associations banded together recently, and moved the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain certain news channels from making "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry.

While speaking to Spotboye, Hema Malini said, "The insults were getting to be too much. I am not saying we are all doodh ka dhula hua (unblemished). But to label us all as druggies and evil, was shameful and intolerable. I've been a part of Bollywood for forty years. I've never misbehaved nor has anyone misbehaved with me."

Among the 34 studios challenging the news channels are Aamir Khan Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Digital, Salman Khan Films, Yash Raj Films, Vinod Chopra Films, Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Roy Kapur Films, Dharma Productions and others.

Named in the lawsuit are Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar. The news channels are accused of using derogatory words such as "dirt", "filth", "scum", "druggies" and expressions such as "all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood."