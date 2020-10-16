The war of words between Salman Khan and Arnab Goswami doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. It had all started with Arnab Goswami questioning Salman Khan's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's death.

Goswami had also questioned Salman Khan on the use of drugs and being a part of the nexus of the drug.

On the last weekend of Bigg Boss, Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had made an indirect, veiled attack on Goswami. He had told the contestants, "Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge." (Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can't do anything for TRP. You all are going good. I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Don't say nonsense, lie or shout. That's not the point. They would shut your channel.)

'There's a coward in Bollywood, who is a bhai'

Giving massive hint at what he was aiming at, Salman had further said, "Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya (I have said whatever I had to say indirectly)."

Now, reacting to his statement, Goswami has again questioned the actor. "There's a coward in Bollywood, who is a bhai. Bhai says main ishaaron se baat karta hoon, channel band ho jaayega, channel band karwa denge. This fake, cowardly, elderly bhai, who's now a senior citizen, he does not dare to take my name," reveals Janta Ka Reporter. The report further stated that Goswami accused Salman Khan of going around meeting politicians and asking them for help in filing a case against Republic channel.