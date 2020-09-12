The fight between the Maharashtra government and Arnab Goswami seems to be getting fiercer. Arnab Goswami has sent out a strong statement condemning Udhhav Thackeray of not releasing his reporters. He has also alleged that the Maharashtra CM is trying to blackout channel in Maharashtra by threatening cable operators.

A statement issued by Republic Channel says, "Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issues strong statement taking on Uddhav Thackeray, after Maharashtra Government goes all out in trying to block Republic and intimidate jailed reporter Anuj." It further read, "Uddhav Thackeray, release my journalists. You have broken the law and we will not allow this illegality. You didn't write the constitution and you have no right to turn it upside down. Your party has sent letters to cable operators to illegally blackout Republic. You are allowing and approving series of illegalities. Release my journalists immediately and perform your constitutional duty by arresting your party leaders who have been caught red-handed sending threats to cable operators."

Soon after this, Kangana Ranaut also shared a video of herself and condemned Uddhav Thackeray and his govt's actions. In her video, Kangana has said that the torture and terror in Maharashtra by its govt is rapidly increasing. Kangana questioned the attack by Shiv Sena shakha members on a navy veteran. She also questioned the Uddhav govt's intention behind trying to shut down the Republic channel in Maharashtra.

Kangana Ranaut has been quite critical of Mumbai Police's investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She had also said that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai and also compared it to PoK. To this, Sanjay Raut had warned her not to set foot in Mumbai. Soon, some parts of her office were demolished by BMC over alleged illegal structures. The Queen actress received a y-security cover after that. Kangana went to Mumbai to inspect the damage caused by the BMC.

Assessing the damage done, Kangana had tweeted, "#KanganaVsUddhav I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don't have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world." (sic)