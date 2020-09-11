Social media has become nothing less than a war zone with many speaking for and against what has happened with Kangana Ranaut. Some parts of Kangana's Mumbai office was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over alleged structural violations. Kangana has said that she doesn't have the money to rebuild the office and will continue working from the ravaged building.

Tagging her tweet as #KanganaVsUddhav, Ranaut tweeted, "I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven't worked ever since, don't have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world." (sic)

It was soon after her war-of-words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that Kangana Ranaut requested Amit Shah for security cover. Kangana had said that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai and also compared it to PoK. To this, Raut had warned her not to set foot in Mumbai. The Queen actress received y-security cover soon after that. Kangana went to Mumbai to inspect the damage caused by the BMC.

Amid all this, a message on social media has gone viral. The message says that to help Kangana Ranaut with rebuilding her studio, the Ambani family has decided to give her Rs 200 crores. However, Reliance Industries Limited has denied the claim as "baseless" and "fake".

Kangana further tweeted, "When they broke my office, mom's warning face flashed before my eyes " KAHA THA MAINE" haven't taken her calls ever since." (sic) "Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now."