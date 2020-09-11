The Bombay High Court might have put a stay on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office building but the damage seems to have already been done. The whole nation seems to have been divided into war zones with many standing in solidarity with Kangana and many with the Thackeray government.

The BMC had demolished some parts of Kangana Ranaut's building over alleged illegal construction. Kangana, rushed back to Mumbai to analyse the damage done.

Kangana Ranaut asks Sonia Gandhi to intervene

Taking to Twitter, Kangana has now asked for support from Congress President Sonia Gandhi. She tweeted, "president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?" (sic)

She further tweeted, "You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene" (sic)

How it all began?

It all started with the war-of-words between Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Raut. It was Kangana's statement that she feels threatened and scared in Mumbai and compared the city to PoK, post which Raut warned her not to step foot in Mumbai again. The Queen actor asked for security and got Y-security by the Central govt's approval.

"Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after loosing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena," Kangana further tweeted.

Several celebrities have come out in the open to support Kangana Ranaut. Renuka Shahane said, "Though I do not like @kanganateam's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?" Dia Mirza tweeted, "I don't agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks."