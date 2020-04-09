Kangana Ranaut has become the real 'queen' of Bollywood after delivering back to back women-centric powerful movies. Known for her bindaas attitude and outspoken nature, she might not have many friends in Bollywood but has been spotted generously giving out the charities to the needy. As per the reports, she has contributed 25 Lakh to the PM Cares Fund for COVID-19 patients.

Woh Lamhe fame is currently in her hometown Lucknow, quarantined with her family. She was shooting for her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi' when the coronavirus outbreak hit India and the shooting was canceled. But ever since she has been back to her hometown, Dhakkad Kangana has been working out really hard to shed the extra weight she had put on for her movie Thalaivi.

Though she's not personally on any social media platform, her team makes sure that we get a glimpse of her life through the page managed by her team. Kangana is adored by masses and everyone wants to know the secret of her beautiful skin and healthy body. Being quarantined, Kangana has finally shared her workout regime and the recipe of her secret detox juice on the Instagram account handled by her team.

In the recent video shared by the team, Kangana can be spotted working out with her trainer. Her training was joined by Rangoli Chandel's son, which was sight for sore eyes. Sharing Kangana's Workout Video, her team revealed that she has lost 5 kilos. They wrote, "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don't let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go! "

Kangana Ranaut secret detox juice recipe

Revealing the secret detox juice recipe that Kangana takes every day, her team shared the picture of the juice along with ingredients, as the Instagram story. Kangana's green detox juice includes green apple, celery, raw turmeric, cinnamon and spinach.

In the past as well, her team has shared many workout videos of Kangana Ranaut to motivate her fans to workout at home.