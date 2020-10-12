It has barely been a two weeks but Salman Khan's Bigg Boss is already making headlines for all the right and the wrong reasons. The show has caught on with people quite quick and has several trends dedicated to it almost everyday. While some players have opened up their cards, there are a few who are expected to show their true colours soon.

Amid all this, it is Salman Khan's dialogue on the Weekend ka Vaar, which has got everyone talking. Reacting to the contestants and their behaviour, Salman Khan said on the WkV episode, "Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge." (Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can't do anything for TRP. You all are going good. I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Don't say nonsense, lie or shout. That's not the point. They would shut your channel.)

'I have said whatever I had to say indirectly'

While we would have passed it off without reading too much into it, but it was Bhai's next statement that made us realise it was more than what meets the eye. He further said, "Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya (I have said whatever I had to say indirectly)."

Salman's reaction comes a few days after Arnab Goswami had launched a personal attack on Khan. Goswami had questioned Salman Khan's silence on Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's death. He had said, "

Where is Salman Khan? In which country is he hiding? Why is he not speaking a word on the drug mafia in Bollywood?" He had further yelled, "There is not a single tweet on the matter of Disha Salian. Why are you silent on the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput? In which city are you living, Salman?"

Though Salman never issued a statement on the allegations, it seems this weekend ka vaar episode was his indirect answer to the man.