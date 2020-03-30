To all those naysayers, who had alleged that Salman Khan has not donated for the PM cares fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bollywood superstar is offering financial assistance to 25,000 cine workers.

Soon after Narendra Modi requested, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced that he donated Rs 25 crore to the PM cares fund. A few other B-Town celebs also announced their generous donation. But many people across the country were upset with the silence of Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh Khan and resorted to trolling them on social media. They faced a lot of criticism from the media too.

But it is known that the three Khans, who are top earners of Bollywood, are known for their generosity on various occasions. Their specialty is that they do charity and give donations secretly. The buzz in the media is that Salman Khan is secretly extending help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry, whose lives have been affected by the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has revealed that Salman Khan came forward to aid the artists even before PM Narendra Modi requested the citizens of the country. The Bollywood actor has asked him to send the bank account details of 25,000 such artistes in a bid to transfer financial assistance to them.

"After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening," said FWICE president BN Tiwari told the Indian Express daily.

That's not all! Salman Khan Films (SKF) dispersed the monthly salary to its employees as soon as the suspension of shoots was announced mid-March. The actor is also taking care of the ration of those at his studio who are in dire need. His family also serving food to workers at his building. his father Salim Khan said, "We have been arranging meals for our building and Salman's security guards. We must all look after our staff."