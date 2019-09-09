Indian skipper Virat Kohli has achieved many milestones which most of the players only dream of. He has been compared with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar in recent times and many believe that the 30-year-old will conquer greater heights than the Little Master.

Kohli has become a run machine and is responsible for breaking many records in cricket and setting a bar above others in his time. But there is an incident that changed his life and made him focus on achieving more. This particular incident also motivated the Indian skipper to push himself to another level for reaching greater heights in his career.

It happened in the early hours of December 19, 2006, after which the 30-year-old cricketer promised his family that he will play for the national team and he believes that it was the most impactful incident in his life. The incident was the sudden demise of the father of Virat.

Kohli's father had suffered a stroke earlier as he was in great tension due to certain financial issues. But the senior Kohli died without giving any time to Kohli's family to do something about it.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the 30-year-old cricketer said that, at the time, he was playing a four-day match for Delhi. The most successful Test captain of India stated that he actually saw his father breathe his last breath but could not do anything.

His family broke down and the 30-year-old cricketer could not register anything at that point of time due to the shock. Kohli's father wanted his son to play for the country and the cricketer wanted to fulfil his dream.

The current India skipper, after performing the last rites, promised his brother that he will play for Team India. He then, as we all know, did play for the nation and led India to achieve many milestones in recent times.

According to the Delhi lad, every time he has faced a downfall in his career, he remembered that night and what his father wanted him to become to get motivated and move on in.

The Men in Blue recently defeated West Indies in the recently concluded two-match Test series. The Indian skipper was in prolific form and broke several individual records. He became the most successful Test captain for India after overtaking Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record.

Team India will next face South Africa in a three-match T20 and Test series which is slated to start from September 15.

