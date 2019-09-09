After he was reappointed as India's head coach, the task is cut out for Ravi Shastri. The former Indian all-rounder has been with the side since 2017 and now is the time for him along with Virat Kohli to bag an ICC Trophy. There are a few concerns with the Indian team which need to be sorted out and the coach needs to hit his stride quickly.

So how much is the head coach earning?

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the remuneration for Ravi Shastri will be close to Rs 10 crore a year. According to informed sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the CTC of the head coach will see a spike of around 20 per cent, as was previously agreed upon, which will now take the net package to between Rs 9.5 crore and Rs 10 crore. In the previous contract, Shastri had been drawing about Rs 8 crore.

Earlier last month, Shastri tipped the likes of Tom Moody and Mike Hesson to bag the job as the Indian head coach and he was given the job for 26 months and he will be head coach of the Indian team till 2021, when India are scheduled to host World Twenty20.

He was re-appointment by an interim Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Shantha Rangaswamy, Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad.

Salary of the support staff

Not only is Shastri's salary increasing, the corresponding pay of the support staff will also see a spike. Bharat Arun, who was reappointed as the bowling coach, is expected to get about Rs 3.5 crore, which is what the fielding coach R Sridhar will also earn. Vikram Rathour, who replaced Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach will earn something between Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore. All these changes and the new contracts could come into effect from September 1.

Reacting on his reappointment, Shastri said that he was extremely honoured to bag the job and that he would look to get the job done to the best of his ability.

"First I would like to thank the CAC for having faith in me. It's a privilege and honour to be part of Team India," said Shastri. "Next two years is to see the smooth transition happening. You will get a lot of youngsters coming -- in both white-ball setup and Tests. You need to identify another three-four bowlers to add to the pool by the end of our tenure. My endeavour by the end of this tenure would be to leave the team in a happier space so that they can set a legacy in the time to come."