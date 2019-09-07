Indian skipper Virat Kohli stated that the absence of any fear in the eyes of the opponents when he walked out to bat till 2012 had a great impact on him and because of that he brought massive changes in him as a player.

In an interview with Emmy winning journalist Graham Bensinger, the 30-year-old Indian cricketer talked about how he worked on his fitness and changed his game after the Australia series in 2012.

The Indian skipper said that he did not want opponents to feel that he is just a pushover as he wanted to do something great.

"(There was a time) When I walked in to bat, there wasn't any fear or respect in opposition corner," Kohli told Bensinger in his web-show, 'In Depth with Graham Bensinger'. "I didn't want to walk into the ground thinking that opposition feels this guy is a pushover, who is going to do no damage. Just didn't want to be another player as I wanted to make an impact," he added.

The 30-year-old cricketer, who recently became the most successful Test captain of Team India overtaking Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said that he wanted to become that guy whom the opponents will be scared of.

"I wanted that when I walk in, the teams should think that we need to get this guy out or else we will lose the game. And if I don't want to be that guy, then there is something wrong in my head," the India captain further added.

The 30-year-old also spoke about how fitness uplifted his game and that he started to work on his fitness after the 2012 Australia tour. Kohli stated that fitness has become an integral part of his life and has impacted his performance a lot.

Kohli has been in tremendous form in the last few years. He recently led India to a Test series victory in the Caribbean as India defeated West Indies 2-0. Under his captaincy, India has reached many heights and post-2012 his game has improved a lot. He has become a run-scoring machine in all the formats and has been taking a lot of workload in the last few years.

The Men in Blue will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series which will start from September 15.