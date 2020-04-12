'Saturday Night Live' returned to small screen with its first ever home edition and the host was none other than Tom Hanks who just recovered from COVID-19.

The 'Forrest Gump' star reportedly opened the show with a reference to docuseries'Tiger King' by saying "Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!"

"It's good to be here, but it's also very weird to be here hosting Saturday Night Live from home," Hanks said from kitchen in bachground.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Australia and who returned US weeks ago, are doing fine now.

Hanks in his monologue also spoke of his March diagnosis in Australia reflecting on how they use celsius when measuring temperatures, telling him 36 degrees was OK but 38 was terrible, like how Hollywood treats female actors, he added.

SNL featured artists like Coldplay's Chris Martin who was musical guest, Larry David, Fred Armisen, Alec Baldwin.

This is a Drake song. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/jbfKJR6aIN — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

Martin, probably playing from his home studio with hand-written signs reading "Entrance to Trains," such as the "SNL" point, played a solo acoustic cover of Dylan's 1975 album.

The show also paid tribute to music producer Hal Wilner who died last week reportedly due to coronavirus complications. Willner scored music for many years for 'SNL'