Tom Hanks seems to have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus.Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were apparently photographed driving in L.A. with Hanks behind the wheel and Wilson, both 63, in the passenger seat two weeks after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Oscar-winning actor wore a gray T-shirt and baseball cap as both he and Wilson wore sunglasses.

Their return to the U.S. from Australia, where Tom Hanks was busy filming Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, comes just days after Hanks shared a statement on how the couple was feeling on Twitter.

Hanks had written in a joint statement with his wife that two weeks after their first symptoms, they feel better. They then implored their fans to stay home and self isolate. They reminded them that it was the most effective way to fight the virus.

He went on to say that sheltering in place works as you don't give it to anyone, neither do you get it from anyone. He underlined that it was common sense. He added that it was going to take a while but it we took care of each other, help where we could and made a few sacrifices, that it would pass.

Hanks had reportedly announced on March 11 that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19. Filming for the movie has been halted following Hanks' diagnosis. The actor is the only person on set believed to have tested positive for the virus, according to a representative from the film in Australia.

However, many other celebrities have also tested positive for the coronavirus like Idris Elba. But celebrities seem to be taking the pandemic seriously now, which is a start.