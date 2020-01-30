It looks like Dan Brown's famous symbologist Robert Langdon is making a jump to the small screen. The character has been portrayed by Oscar-winner Tom Hanks in three movies, starting with the controversial Da Vinci Code, followed by Angels and Demons and the most recent being Inferno.

It is known that The Lost Symbol is a direct follow-up to Dan Brown's bestselling book, The Da Vinci Code. NBC has commissioned a pilot for Langdon, a TV series based on Brown's novel The Lost Symbol, THR.com reported.

It is known that Brown achieved international fame with the publication of his novel The Da Vinci Code in 2003. It was his fourth novel but thanks to its provocative proposition that Jesus and Mary Magdalene had a child and it was linked to the Holy Grail legend, the book became a phenomenal bestseller.

The book was adapted into a blockbuster movie starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard. Though the subsequent movies in the Robert Langdon series haven't had as much fanfare. Perhaps it was owing to the monumental amount of controversy surrounding the book that made it such a success. Dan Brown has written five books starring Robert Langon, the latest being Origins. It is not yet known if the series will continue on with the subsequent adventures of Robert Langdon as the series progresses.

Tom Hanks recently starred in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood and Toy Story 4.

In the NBC drama, the symbologist must solve a series of deadly puzzles in order to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy, THR.com reported. However, there is no word yet on who will star as Robert Langdon. But it may be a tall order to get Tom Hanks to reprise the role, but we can still hope.