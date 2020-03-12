In a shocking series of events, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. Tom and Rita both aged 63 have been in Australia for some time, where Hanks is busy shooting for his upcoming film based on the life of Elvis Presley.

In the statement released by the Forest Gump actor, he revealed, "We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

'I don't think it's anything to be too worried about'

Tom Hanks is by far the most well-known global celebrity to have been infected by the virus that was recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. He said that he and his wife will be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."

The actor released the statement on his official Instagram handle showing signs of optimism. He concluded by saying, "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

The couple's son Chet Hanks also released a statement after talking to his parents. The 29-year-old confirmed, "I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously.

He further added, "I don't think it's anything to be too worried about, I appreciate everyone's concern and the good wishes but I think it's all going to be alright."

Precautionary measures have been announced around the globe to battle the dangerous virus. In fact, soon after Tom's statement, the NBA also announced that they were suspending the season.

Tom's upcoming film is being produced by Warner Bros. Just like the NBA, the studio house has confirmed that they are suspending the shoot of their TV series "Riverdale" over coronavirus concerns. The show is based on Archie Comics and runs on the CW network.