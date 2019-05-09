Deepika Padukone looked like a Barbie doll in a gorgeous pink gown coupled with an unusual hairdo at Met Gala 2019. Several pictures and videos of the diva flooded social media, and fans cannot get enough of it. A new video that has been getting a lot of attention shows an apparent tipsy Deepika almost falling down while walking in the massive gown.

One fan page on Instagram posted the video in which Deepika is seen sipping wine in a unique style. Holding her glass of wine, she is seen sipping it with a straw. She appears to be oblivious of her surrounding as she walks through a corridor, while a lady holds her gown from behind.

Deepika takes a few steps forward, and suddenly almost tumbles down as she loses balance. However, she somehow maintained her balance and did not fall.

"Deepika Padukone casually tripping while wearing a barbie dress while sipping on wine with a plastic straw is more glamorous than all of our lives combined," the fan page captioned the video.

Fans are going gaga over this video as the dusky beauty looks extremely cute and stylish even in a tipsy condition. The post received scores of comments, all expressing love for the actress.

Meanwhile, post the Met Gala event, Deepika was seen posing with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas among others in a picture. The photo had gotten extra attention as many noticed the Padmaavat actress having a bulging belly in it. It had made many wonder if Deepika was pregnant.

On the work front, the diva has been busy shooting for her next film Chhapaak that is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor. Being directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

Watch Deepika's tipsy video below: