Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on Instagram from Met Gala 2019 night party where Deepika Padukone can also be seen posing with others. While fans got excited to see the two actresses together, it is Deepika's slightly bulging stomach that made many wonder if she is pregnant.

The concerned photo shows Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone posing with some other ladies. She captioned it as,"Charlie and the Indian angels end the night... #metgala2019 [sic]".

The glamorous photo received scores of comments, where fans expressed excitement to see the two contemporary actresses gelling well. However, a lot of them noticed a little bulge in Deepika's tummy, which appeared to them as "baby bump".

While a few of them just expressed curiosity to know if Deepika is expecting a child, some others seem to be convinced that the actress is pregnant. Well, only time will tell if the fans' guess is correct or Deepika just gulped a little extra dose of food.

Earlier last month too some rumours had made the rounds suggesting the Padmaavat actress was pregnant. She had then not only denied the buzz but also had expressed discontent at such speculations being made soon after an actress gets married.

"It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change," she had told a publication.

Meanwhile, Deepika impressed all with her quirky avatar at Met Gala 2019 red carpet. However, it was Priyanka who hogged maximum limelight with her extremely unusual appearance. She got both positive words for her look as well as trolling comments.