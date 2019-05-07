Priyanka Chopra's appearance at Met Gala 2019 hogged a lot of limelight. Her quirky avatar at the event impressed many, but at the same time made her subject to trolling.

Priyanka graced the red carpet hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas. While Met Gala appearances of celebs are always expected to be unusual, PeeCee's dress and overall look amused netizens who came up with extremely funny memes.

Although Priyanka's look goes perfectly with this year's theme of 'Camp: Notes on Fashion", she became a butt of jokes on social media for her appearance. The actress sported a Dior outfit coupled with quirky makeup and eye-catching hairdo.

While the gorgeous diva caught a lot of attention at Met Gala 2019 red carpet, the memes that followed are equally worth seeing. Some simply trolled her with their comments on social media, others flaunted their creativity with memes that will even make PC laugh out loud.

From the on-screen character of Mad Hatter to Sri Lankan cricketer, Lasith Malinga, Priyanka got compared to every possible people and things under the Sun. This is the third time that Priyanka attended Met Gala, and each time her surprising look gave way to hilarious memes. However, the 36-year-old diva's latest appearance is by far one of the most amusing.

Check some of the funniest comments and memes on Priyanka's Met Gala 2019 appearance: