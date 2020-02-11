Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are going all over to promote their upcoming 'Love Aaj Kal'. During one such promotional event, Sara lost her cool and yelled at a photographer who was taking her pictures.

Sara was seen wearing a multi-coloured printed mini dress, she paired them with high heels and completed her look with soft curls tied up. While Sara was walking down the stairs she saw the photographer taking her low angle pictures and in no time the actress noticed and screamed at the photographer to stop taking low angle pictures.

It's quite rare to see the actress who has a calm demeanour reacting in such a manner. She is one of those actresses who is known to be very cordial and polite with her fans and the media but Sara's this reaction left everyone shocked. But we must admit that it was totally justified.

Sara is known to greet everyone with respect, be it, Salman Khan, when she appeared on his show Bigg Boss 13 or Kareena Kapoor Khan when she made a visit on her show 'What Women Want'. The actress greeted both these celebs with an 'aadab'

Not the first time though

This isn't the first time Sara got upset with the photojournalists when she was clicked sitting on a chair outside her dance class, Sara got really bad on the photographer who was standing far away and taking her pictures. She suddenly got up and reached him, the photographer apologized and left quietly but Sara later apologized for her behaviour to the shutterbugs while sitting in her car.