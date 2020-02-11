Kartik and Sara have been heavily promoting their upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal'. The rumoured couple is often seen in a public display of affection during their promotional events and while posing for the shutterbugs.

Recently, in a chat session with Bollywood Hungama, when the journalist asked Kartik if he was ever stuck in an elevator with Saif Ali Khan and had 30 seconds to convince him to accept you as his son-in-law, what would he say to him?'

Kartik's reply to this left Sara in splits, the witty and humorous actor that Kartik is, he replied saying that he would not say anything to him just make the 'money money' gesture and say that he now has enough money in his bank account.

For the uninitiated, when Saif Ali Khan had appeared on the famous chat show 'Koffee With Karan' with daughter Sara Ali Khan, during the rapid-fire round when Sara was asked whom would she like to date and she had taken Kartik's name to which Saif in return had replied: "Does he have money if you have money take her."

Saif's reaction was indeed hilarious back then but it seems like Kartik had not forgotten it and he gave it back to Saif but in a lighter way. We hope Saif takes Kartik's comment in good humor.

Saif on Sara's choices

Saif has always been open about Sara's choices, be it her film career or her personal life. The actor has never interfered in his daughter's personal life, in fact, he has always been supportive of her.

When Sara had to face a few hurdles in her career's initial phase like the usual caring father Saif had offered her the role in his movie 'Jawani Janeman', which was now played by Alaya F.

Since there was nothing in Sara's kitty back then. But sooner when Sara's career came back on track after she debuted in Bollywood with 'Kedarnath' and the rest is known to all.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is slated to release later this week on February 14.